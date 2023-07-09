CLASSES / EVENTS

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Lock and Talk presentation, Smoot Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Gun safety and suicide prevention with Michelle T. Wagaman. Gun cable locks will also be distributed. Free. Sponsored by the King George Democratic Committee.

Ruritan Club box dinner to go, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Tuesday, 5 p.m. until gone. Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and a roll. $8. Desserts $2 each. No reservations. 540/445-1714.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Volunteers make cards for seniors. Supplies provided. Or come by and sign cards with a cheery message. fxbgfood.coop.

Archaeology Day open house, 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Learn about Virginia’s pre-Revolutionary era, the 1714 Fort Germanna and the home of Alexander Spotswood. Germanna’s Visitor Center and Hitt Archaeology Center will both be open for tours. Free; timed tickets available at visitor center. germanna.org. Happy hour follows at 1781 Brewing Company & Wilderness Run Winery, 11109 Plank Road, 4–6 p.m. to learn more about Germanna’s work and resources. 1781brewing.com.

Author visit: Marina T. Oberlander, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Ukrainian-Russian author Oberlander and her artist grandson, Konstantin F. Weber-Chubays. Their books and artwork will be available for purchase. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Germanna Together Gala: Celebrating the Contributions of Dr. Patti Lisk, Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St., Saturday, 6–11 p.m. $150. germanna.edu/gala.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Sarah Elmira Royster Shelton: Poe’s Love.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ Day with children’s activities. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Meet the Author: Charles Soule, online, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Blood drive, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, July 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Stafford County Fire and Rescue. Book an appointment at bit.ly/SCFR0719; or 866/256-6372 sponsor code 8767. Photo ID is required; masking is optional.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, July 20, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Meet the Author: Ethan Kross, online, July 20, 1 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

History at Sunset: Scouts, Spies, and Espionage: The Unionist Underground of the Fredericksburg Area, meet at the First Day at Chancellorsville Battlefield parking lot, 6159 Plank Road, July 22, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, July 22, 10 a.m. “Coretta Scott King: The First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Local meeting schedule at alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.