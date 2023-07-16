CLASSES / EVENTS

Sundays at Two, John Barton Payne Community Hall, 2 Courthouse Square Warrenton, today, 2 p.m. Hope Porter and Lou Emerson discuss Porter’s nearly 60 years as an “accidental activist” to defend the county’s open land. fauquierlibrary.org.

Blood drive, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Stafford County Fire and Rescue. Book an appointment at bit.ly/SCFR0719; or 866/256-6372 sponsor code 8767. Photo ID is required; masking is optional.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Meet the Author: Ethan Kross, online, Thursday, 1 p.m. “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/28612/register.

Author talk: Tracey Gendron, Fredericksburg Food Coop, 320 Emancipation Highway, Saturday, 3 p.m. “Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It” fxbgfood.coop.

Bound in Rebellion: Hands-on Bookbinding Class, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Saturday, 10 a.m. $25 per person includes all supplies needed. Reserve a spot by emailing lcrawfor@umw.edu. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

History at Sunset: Scouts, Spies, and Espionage: The Unionist Underground of the Fredericksburg Area, meet at the First Day at Chancellorsville Battlefield parking lot, 6159 Plank Road, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Coretta Scott King: The First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Meet the Author: Erika Sanchez, online, July 25, 4 p.m. “Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/28897/register.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, July 29, 10 a.m. “Thomas Nelson, Secretary of the Colonial Council.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener general meeting/lecture, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Jayne Collins and Sandy Smallwood discuss pesky animal control tips for deer and squirrels. Free. Registration link posted on mgacra.org.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.