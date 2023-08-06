CLASSES / EVENTS

Fill the Trailer school supplies collection, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4488, 2055 Richmond Highway, Suite 105, Stafford, today, 2–6 p.m. Features the Kevin Simms Old Dominion race car and trailer. Collecting basic school supplies, tissues, paper towels, baggies, Clorox wipes, etc. Cash also welcome. waynedclark4488@gmail.com; 540/479-9900.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, today. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. All supplies provided. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Book talk and signing: “The Carnage was Fearful: The Battle of Cedar Mountain, August 9, 1862,” The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2 p.m. With author Michael Block. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover. Faithhousingcoalition.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “The Music of World War II.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Virginia Black Business Expo & Conference, Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Saturday–Aug. 13. Business education, building relationships, shopping, great food, networking and entertainment. Schedule and ticket information at vablackbusinessexpo.org.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 13, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Robert Jones Jr., online, Aug. 15, 4 p.m. “The Prophets” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/29728/register.

The Seductive Charm of Native Plants, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 16, 6–7 p.m. Sambavi Ametrine, head gardener of Downtown Greens, discusses native plants. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

History at Sunset: Germanna Ford: Crossroads of the Rapidan, meet at the Germanna Foundation Visitor Center; 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove., Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Aug. 19, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Antique and classic car show. Bingo for Quilts starts at 1:30 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. “Rosie the Riveter.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.