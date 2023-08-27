CLASSES / EVENTS

Orange County Men of Color in the Civil War, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Monday, 6 p.m. With Zann Nelson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

Prosper Students Workshop: Post High School Options, Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m. For junior and senior high school students. Register at rappahannockunitedway.org.

Making our City Cleaner and Greener, Fredericksburg Food Coop, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6 p.m. With the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Jeff Selingo, online, Wednesday, 2 p.m. “Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/30027/register.

Rapid Revive training, Germanna Community College campuses: Fredericksburg Area Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, and Locust Grove Campus, 2130 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove; Thursday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Every person 18 years and older who participates in this 10-minute Rapid Revive training receives a free dose of narcan nasal spray. Hosted by Hopestarter, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, and Germanna Community College.

History at Sunset: Reconstruction in Fredericksburg, meet at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site); 801 Sophia St., Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk; sturdy shoes, water and bug spray recommended. Street parking is available. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Sept. 3, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Lidia Bastianich, online, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. “My American Dream—A Life of Love, Family, and Food.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31269/register.

Route 208 Sale Trail, Sept. 8–9. Yard sale covers 24 miles from Four Mile Fork on Courthouse Road to Lake Anna. Rain or shine.

Craft/vendor show and fall festival, 21 Cool Spring Road, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Games, activities, bounce house, craft/vendor show and membership drive. Free. facebook.com/events/602664258514584/?active_tab=discussion.

Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Sept. 9, 4–7 p.m. Adults, $10; kids ages 6–12, $5; kids 5 and under eat in free with paying adult. All take out dinners are $10 each. 540/399-1122.

Film premier: “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA,” Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Documentary screening, followed by discussion session. $20 or two for $30. Students are free, including college w/I.D. Must have a ticket. Snacks on sale. eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald-documentary-premiere-tickets-669519921107?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Confederate Gen. Samuel Cooper, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. With William Welsch. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.