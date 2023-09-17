CLASSES / EVENTS

Corvette Cruz-In, Radley Chevrolet, 11301 Patriot Highway, today, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Music, trivia, food, 50/50 raffle and prizes. Proceeds benefit Thurman Brisben Center Foundation. battlefieldcorvetteclub.org.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op annual meeting, Old Mill Park, today, 3–5 p.m. Children’s activities, food and drink, live music by Harry Wilson. Free. Bring your own reusable plate, utensils, cup and napkin; zero waste event. Rain date is Sept. 24. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna Community Conversation: Unity in our Community, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium Clubhouse Suite, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Monday, 7 p.m. Chris Singleton tackles diversity, equity, and inclusion in a unique way. Register at germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/community-conversations.

Meet the Author: Adam Alter, online, Wednesday, 2 p.m. “Anatomy of a Breakthrough—How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31591/register.

Card Making: Random Acts of Kindness, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Make seasonal cards for local seniors using the art of blackout poetry, creating poems from words on a printed page. Cards will be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.

Plant and Play Day, Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Outdoor play activities, lectures on native trees and plants, workshops on plant care, photo opportunities and more. Free; donations to the FUNd Park Fund are welcome. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/plantandplay.

Fall Family Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Vendors, bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks and door prizes. Free. 540/373-2559; cildrc.org.

Seurat Sunday, Caledon State Park, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts hosts a plein air painting and photography event. Admission/parking free for participants and volunteers. Register by 4 p.m. Friday at 540/760-6928; leave name, contact info and number in party.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Sept. 24, 2–3 p.m. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists. Terrain is varied and can be wet; sturdy footwear recommended. Dogs not permitted.

Meet the Author: Amor Towles, online, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. On writing three international bestsellers. Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31913/register.

Evening with an Expert Lecture Series: “When Dinosaurs Roamed Fredericksburg,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Sept. 28, 7–8:30 p.m. With Jon Bachman and Robert E. Weems. $20 non-members; $10 members. fameveningwithanexpert.eventbrite.com.

Madison Men Of Color in the Civil War, Revalation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. With Zann Nelson. Free. 21-plus venue. Doors open 5 p.m. revalationvineyards.com.

Forging History, Facebook Live, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. Jarod Kearney demonstrates traditional metalworking techniques. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Fredericksburg Dog Mart, Izaak Walton League, 12400 Herndon Road, Sept 30, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. No entry fee; $5 parking fee. Concessions available for purchase. fredericksburgdogmart.com.

Payne’s Farm Day, across from the Zoar Baptist Church, 31334 Zoar Road, Locust Grove, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friends of Wilderness Battlefield interpreters talk with visitors. Free.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

NARFE Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Anne Darron and Chuck Fennell discuss Washington Heritage Museums. Free. 540/370-0036.

Master Gardener, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Diane Zahm presents “Crime Prevention Through Landscaping,” planning, design and management of the built environment and the long-term impact of day-to-day decisions on crime, fear and neighborhood viability. Zoom link posted at mgacra.org/september.html.

Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. David Malmquist, author of “Chesapeake Bay Explorer’s Guide: Natural History, Plants, and Wildlife,” speaks. dragonrun.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Sept. 27. Greg Mertz speaks on the Battle of Cedar Mountain. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Sept. 25, either at cwrtf.org; or by voicemail at 540/361-2105.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.