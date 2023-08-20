CLASSES / EVENTS

Beulah Baptist Church in Rixeyville, VA, is hosting a three-day Homecoming Revival. The remaining two nights are: Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Andrew Juggins at Canaan Baptist Church, Reva, VA, and Wednesday, Aug., 30 7 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Judy Johnson at Good Hope Baptist Church, Culpeper, VA.

Free clothing: Shiloh Temple of Praise Church, 12 Shiloh Way, Stafford, Virginia, will be giving away free clothing for all ages (while supplies last) on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free cloths, free food, free on the spot job interview training and free entertainment for kids by the Stafford County Sheriff’s office. Info: email shilohtemplepraiseva@gmail.com or fitforakingandqueen@gmail.com of call (540) 720-5340.

Blooming History, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Create a bouquet using native flowers, featuring Centerpiece Boutique and Studio. $40 per person. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu to reserve a spot.

The Virginia–Pennsylvania Border Dispute, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Bert Dunkerly explores the maps, land surveys and armed conflict that ensued. Free; a free will donation jar will be available. RSVP appreciated. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Master Gardeners Flower Show, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Aug. 22-23. Conclusion of the Pollinator Week kick-off event held in June. Master Gardeners will be in the Theater Room to receive your entry on Aug. 22, 2–7:30 p.m. Ribbons awarded on Aug. 23. Entry rules may be found at mgacra.org/crrl-flower-showpollinator-week.html.

Lunch packing with the Dr. Yum Project, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Cassandra Clare, online, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. “Chain of Thorns” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/23149/register.

The Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia: Past, Present and Future, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. With speaker Price Jett. fxbgfood.coop.

Author talk: Andrew Hoehn, Revalation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. Hoehn speaks on his new book, “Age Of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats.” Mingle at 5 p.m. Free. Tasting room will be open with wine available for purchase. 21 and older only. revalationvineyards.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. “The Parsons’ Cause Trial.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Orange County Men of Color in the Civil War, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. With Zann Nelson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

Making our City Cleaner and Greener, Fredericksburg Food Coop, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. With the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Jeff Selingo, online, Aug. 30, 2 p.m. “Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/30027/register.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Rapid Revive training, Germanna Community College campuses: Fredericksburg Area Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, and Locust Grove Campus, 2130 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove; Aug. 31, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Every person 18 years and older who participates in this 10-minute Rapid Revive training receives a free dose of narcan nasal spray. Hosted by Hopestarter, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, and Germanna Community College.

History at Sunset: Reconstruction in Fredericksburg, meet at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site); 801 Sophia St., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk; sturdy shoes, water and bug spray recommended. Street parking is available. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Meet the Author: Lidia Bastianich, online, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. “My American Dream—A Life of Love, Family, and Food.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31269/register.

Route 208 Sale Trail, Sept. 8–9. Yard sale covers 24 miles from Four Mile Fork on Courthouse Road to Lake Anna. Rain or shine.

Craft/vendor show and fall festival, 21 Cool Spring Road, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Games, activities, bounce house, craft/vendor show and membership drive. Free. facebook.com/events/602664258514584/?active_tab=discussion.

Film premier: “Places of Hope and Aspiration: Rosenwald Schools in Rappahannock County, VA,” Mt. Prospect, “The Barn” at Washington, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Documentary screening, followed by discussion session. $20 or two for $30. Students are free, including college w/I.D. Must have a ticket. Snacks on sale. eventbrite.com/e/scrabble-schoolrosenwald-documentary-premiere-tickets-669519921107?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Confederate Gen. Samuel Cooper, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. With William Welsch. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

Ask Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. Sponsors, donations and foursomes needed to help raise $50,000 for kids with cancer. golf4ask.org.

Artists In Bloom art classes, 8800 Courthouse Road, Marshall Center Room A, Sept. 15-Oct. 6. The Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation Department class is for all the aspiring artists who love drawing and painting, for ages 6-above. Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center, and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. Deadline to register: Sept. 8. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive, Sept. 16, 7–11 p.m. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. Dress is black and white, dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Tickets are $50 per person and available at Eventbrite. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford-Fredericksburg Section.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Living history encampment and historical flag display. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op annual meeting, Old Mill Park, Sept. 17, 3–5 p.m. Children’s activities, food and drink, live music by Harry Wilson, local producers. Free. Bring your own reusable plate, utensils, cup and napkin; zero waste event. Rain date is Sept. 24. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Adam Alter, online, Sept. 20, 2 p.m. “Anatomy of a Breakthrough—How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31591/register.

Seurat Sunday: The Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts (FCCA) will host the plein air painting and photography event on Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Caledon State Park. Admission/parking free for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Register by Friday, Sept. 22, by 4 p.m. by calling (540) 760-6928 and leave name, contact info and number in party. Info: Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org or (540)760-6928.

Meet the Author: Amor Towles, online, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. On writing three international bestsellers. Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31913/register.

VIN etching event, LOW clubhouse, 205 Lakeside Parkway, Locust Grove, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. VIN etching, giveaways, HEAT F550 and ways to avoid being a victim of auto theft with Virginia State HEAT Program and Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Free. heatreward.com/events.

Motorcycle show and fall festival, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Event includes vendors, food, music and family-friendly activities like a bounce house and hayrides.

Annual Appraisal Fair, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Oct. 14, Treasures will be orally appraised. $20 per item, or three items for $50. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Blessing of the animals and a quilt sale. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, Nov. 5. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. All supplies provided. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

MEETINGS

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Sept. 13, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Oct. 11, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Nov. 8, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.