CLASSES / EVENTS

Books at Belmont: “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise, A Life of Bunny Mellon,” 224 Washington St., Falmouth, today, 3 p.m. Mac Griswold shares her latest book. Free. Purchase books in museum store or by advance registration at garimelchers.org.

Confederate Gen. Samuel Cooper, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2 p.m. With William Welsch. Free; free will donations accepted. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage, 1320 Central Park Blvd Suite 201, Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

“Retirement Planning,” Rappahannock Community College, Glenns Campus, Tuesday and Sept. 19 and 26, 1–3 p.m. Laura Bondurant discusses the importance and benefits of Social Security; how to calculate earnings and disbursements; cost of living adjustments; and then tackles questions about Medicare and Medigap plans. $35. Advance registration and tuition payment is required. Discounts may be available. rappahannock.edu/explore-programs/specialty-programs/rill.html.

Ask Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Friday, 9 a.m. Sponsors, donations and foursomes needed to help raise $50,000 for kids with cancer. golf4ask.org.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive, Saturday, 7–11 p.m. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. Dress is black and white, dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Tickets are $50 per person and available at Eventbrite. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford-Fredericksburg Section.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Living history encampment and historical flag display. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Remote Area Medical clinic, Westmoreland High School, 16762 Kings Highway, Montross, Saturday and Sept. 17. Free dental, vision and medical services provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Numbered tickets handed out beginning at 12:01 a.m. each morning. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. 865/579-1530; ramusa.org.

Fredericksburg Food Co-op annual meeting, Old Mill Park, Sept. 17, 3–5 p.m. Children’s activities, food and drink, live music by Harry Wilson, local producers. Free. Bring your own reusable plate, utensils, cup and napkin; zero waste event. Rain date is Sept. 24. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna Community Conversation: Unity in our Community, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium, Clubhouse Suite, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Chris Singleton tackles diversity, equity and inclusion in a unique way. A limited number of spaces are available. Register at germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/community-conversations.

Meet the Author: Adam Alter, online, Sept. 20, 2 p.m. “Anatomy of a Breakthrough—How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.” Registration required. libraryc.org/crrl/31591/register.

Card Making: Random Acts of Kindness, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Sept. 20, 6–7 p.m. Make seasonal cards for local seniors using the art of blackout poetry, creating poems from words on a printed page. Cards will be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.

Plant and Play Day, Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Outdoor play activities, lectures on native trees and plants, workshops on plant care, photo opportunities and more. Free; donations to the FUNd Park Fund are welcome. 540/372-1086; or fredericksburgva.gov/plantandplay.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Ron Henderson will discuss DNA and Genealogy. Free. vafrgs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

NARFE Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. Anne Darron and Chuck Fennell discuss Washington Heritage Museums. Free. 540/370-0036.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.