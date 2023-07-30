CLASSES / EVENTS

Women in the Woods: How to Plan a Day Hike, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Liz Ritoli shares tips for a successful day hike. fxbgfood.coop.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

History at Sunset: Battle in the Balance: Early’s Counterattack at Fredericksburg, meet on the Fredericksburg Battlefield at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill, the southern end of Lee Drive, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Free. Includes a 1-mile walk over uneven terrain, moderate hills, and thick woods; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended. nps.gov/thingstodo/history-atsunset.htm.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Saturday, 10 a.m. “Nan and Gabriel: The Calm Before the Storm.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 6. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. All supplies provided. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Book talk and signing: “The Carnage was Fearful: The Battle of Cedar Mountain, August 9, 1862,” The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 6, 2 p.m. With author Michael Block. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Aug. 7, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover. Faithhousingcoalition.com.

Parsons’ Cause Summer Series, Historic Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. “The Music of World War II.” Free, donations appreciated. parsonscause.org/2023-shows.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.