CLASSES / EVENTS

Home-cooked Indian Food, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 7, 6–7 p.m. Make Indian vegetarian dishes using ingredients at the Food Co-op. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Mike Rucker, online, June 7, 4 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield, 19484 Brandy Road, Culpeper, June 9–11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Culpeper Battlefield Tours hosts a series of events and re-enactments. Free to attend. culpeperbattlefieldtours.com/news-and-events.

Songs from the Starboard, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., June 10, 5–6:30 p.m., 6:30–8 p.m., or 8–9:30 p.m. Nautical history and music with the Rappahannock Whalers. Historic beverages from Red Dragon Brewery. $35; $30 for members. Limited to guests ages 21-plus. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/57338-songs-from-the-starboard. 540/371-1494.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, June 10, 7 p.m., and June 11, 3 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60-plus. Children and students are free. Tickets at Rappahannock-Choral-Society.org and at the door.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 11, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

The Gardeners’ Forum, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 13, 6–7 p.m. Ways to stay cool while gardening with Jonathan Stevens, Master Gardener. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Germanna–FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, June 15, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Meet the Author: Jamie Beck, online, June 15, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free concert by At Water’s Edge on the Tavern Green. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

MEETINGS

Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library community room 1, 2607 Salem Church Road, Monday, 6 p.m. Volunteers needed to help plan for the improvement and maintenance of the park. spotsydogpark.net.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, June 14, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SELF HELP GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.