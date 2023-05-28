Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLASSES / EVENTS

Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, Monday, noon. Keynote speaker is Lewis Rogers, superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit provides the color guard. Guided tours of the Sunken Road start at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Weather permitting. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Wreath Laying at the Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., Monday, 1 p.m. Author Mark Maloy will speak. Free. 540/373-5630; or info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Memorial Day observance, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave., Monday, 10 a.m. Erik Nelson is guest speaker. Sponsored by the Ladies’ Memorial Association. Rain site Crowninshield Building, Kenmore.

Memorial Day observance, Essex County War Memorial, Monday, 10 a.m. Honors native son Marine Lance Cpl. Richard Everett Barrett. James Edward “Ed” Brown will offer remarks. Military Veterans Combined Choir will perform, wreath laying playing of taps. Bring your own seating.

Family Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parents accompanying youth ages 6–17 receive free admission. Tickets for youth ages 6–17 are $3; children under 6 years of age are admitted free. 540/373-5630; or info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Jack Jouett Day Festival, Southern Revere Cellars, 1100 E Jack Jouett Road, Louisa, Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Historical demonstrations, crafts, discussions, craft vendors, pony rides, mechanical bull rides, magic show, live music, food, beverages, face painting, a book signing, axe throwing and more. Admission is free. louisacounty.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=353.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Home-cooked Indian Food, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 7, 6–7 p.m. Make Indian vegetarian dishes using ingredients at the Food Co-op. fxbgfood.coop.

Meet the Author: Mike Rucker, online, June 7, 4 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield, 19484 Brandy Road, Culpeper, June 9–11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Culpeper Battlefield Tours hosts a series of events and re-enactments. Free to attend. culpeperbattlefieldtours.com/news-and-events.

Songs from the Starboard, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., June 10, 5–6:30 p.m., 6:30–8 p.m., or 8–9:30 p.m. Nautical history and music with the Rappahannock Whalers. Historic beverages from Red Dragon Brewery. $35; $30 for members. Limited to guests ages 21-plus. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/57338-songs-from-the-starboard. 540/371-1494.

Rappahannock Choral Society: “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, June 10, 7 p.m., and June 11, 3 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60-plus. Children and students are free. Tickets at Rappahannock-Choral-Society.org and at the door.

MEETINGS

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.