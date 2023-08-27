Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Pedro Roman–Rivera, left, from Culpeper, fires a 50 caliber machine gun off the starboard side of the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in support of Large Scale Exercise 2023 in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 15. LSE 2023 integrates participants from six maritime component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.