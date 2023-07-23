More than 90 participants competed June 24 in the Dahlgren Lions Club’s Dirty Lion Mudrun and Leo Run for the 11th straight year at Eagle Bay in King George County. Contestants enjoyed perfect weather conditions of a clear sky and comfortable morning temperatures after three days of rain which made the trail all the more challenging.

For the four-mile Mudrun, hearty runners slogged through two mud pits filled with water and ran through open fields and up and down a hillside multiple times. They wound their way through muddy trails in the woods, jumping over creeks and streams, and climbed over two cattle gates and a 12-foot wooden stairs obstacle. Runners also scaled two 12-foot wall obstacles and took a dip in the Potomac River before reaching the finish line.

The one-mile Leo Run for kids was run in the open field, but the course still challenged them with climbing and scaling obstacles and a run through a mud pit.

The overall winner of the four-mile Dirty Lion was Mike Irwin. Second and third place finishers were Joshua Crews and Trey Hunt, respectively. The Leo Run for kids was won by Brady Zaegel with Colton Painter and Anna Tidwell finishing second and third. Medals were also awarded to the top finishers in each age bracket for both races. In addition, first place awards were handed out to Anytime Fitness for winning the team race event and for having the most unique running outfits.

Corporate sponsors contributed greatly to the fundraising success of this year’s event, and 100% of the profits go directly to funding the Lions’ philanthropic works in the community and throughout the country.

Platinum-level sponsor Sisson Excavating provided trail cutting and dug the mud pits. Gold-level sponsors included Carroll’s Auto and Stu Ashton (Waterloo Farms).

Silver-level sponsors included Bayside Ford, Burrell Automotive, King George County Economic Development and Tourism Department, King’s Auto, Kings Pizza, Professional Plumbing Solutions and Richard Cottrell, DDS; Rocky Top Embroidery and More provided services for shirts, signs and awards.

Bronze-level sponsors included Bayside HVAC, C&S Auto, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Uncle Dave’s Jr., Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria, and Walker Sand and Stone. Other sponsors included Gali’s Cafe and King George Feed & Supply.

The Dahlgren Lions Club was chartered in 1959 and has continuously served the King George community, assisting with sight and hearing exams and corrections for King George citizens. It welcomes all who wish to become an active member to serve the community. Email lbaran701@gmail.com for information about becoming a Dahlgren Lion.