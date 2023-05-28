Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently marked the grave of Revolutionary War soldier John Wallace at the Wallace family cemetery, located in Liberty Hall Estates in Stafford County.

After trying unsuccessfully to join his eldest brother’s regiment because at age 15 he was too young to fight, Wallace enlisted Feb. 15, 1777, at age 16, for a term of three years and served as a private in Captains William Payne and Charles Ewell’s company in the 1st Virginia State Regiment of Foot, commanded by Col. George Gibson.

The regiment was sent north to join Washington in the Continental service in January 1778. It camped at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777–78 and at Middlebrook in the winter of 1778–79 and participated in many battles including Monmouth (June 28, 1778) and Stony Point (July 16, 1779). It remained in the service of the Continental Army until late 1779 when redeployed to Virginia. Wallace would have been eligible for discharge from service sometime in 1780.

Wallace died May 4, 1829, at his home, Liberty Hall, at the age of 68. He is buried in the Wallace family cemetery along with his wife, Elizabeth Hooe Wallace, daughter Elizabeth Brown Wallace, son Thomas Wallace and 12 other descendants. The last burial occurred in 1926.

A bronze marker, mounted on stone from the 1783 Stafford County Courthouse was placed on his grave.