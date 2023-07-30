Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched the second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship this past spring, which awarded $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.

In partnership with Scholarship America, 50 students throughout the DMV region each received a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice for the fall 2023 academic year. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. These recipients were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.

The goal of the regional scholarship is to recognize hardworking students in the DMV and to help ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education. To date, Dunkin’ of the DMV has awarded over $225,000 in scholarships to 90 students since the program’s inception in 2022.

“On behalf of my fellow local Dunkin’ franchisees, we are thrilled to support these hardworking and deserving students throughout the DMV,” said Maria Icaza, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “Whether it’s serving your morning cup of coffee or helping support our youth in the pursuit of higher education, our team is proud to help keep our communities running.”

Local scholarship recipients include:

Dhruv Bejugam, a graduate of Riverbend High School, will attend Duke University to study computer science. In high school, Dhruv was the three-time class president and the co-founder and president of the Entrepreneurship Club. They also played varsity tennis and served as the assistant coach. Dhruv is an international and regional competition champion of computer programming and a summer engineering intern for the Department of Energy.

Ava Hecker, a graduate of Colonial Forge High School, will attend Washington and Lee University to study biology and pre-med. Ava was the valedictorian of her class and co-founded Community Passion, a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for local youth to design and facilitate service projects. Throughout high school, she played both school and travel soccer and will continue to play at Washington and Lee. She hopes to pursue a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon after attending medical school.

Colin Wolfe, a graduate of Riverbend High School, will attend Dartmouth College to study mathematics. In high school, Colin was president of the Math Honor Society, the Computer Science Honor Society and the Riverbend Programming Club. He also participated on the cross-country team and the academic team and received the Commonwealth Governor’s School Student of the Year 2022–23 award.

A recognition ceremony to award each of the student recipients with their scholarship will be held at Nationals Park on Wednesday.