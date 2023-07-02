Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting virtually on Saturday at 11 a.m. The meeting will feature “Finding Freedom: Exploring the stories of African American men and women in war-torn Virginia,” a talk given by Adrienne G. Whaley, the director of education and community engagement at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

It’s 1781, in Virginia, and the Revolutionary War is raging in what was—and might still be—the British North American colonies. In this session, attendees will discover the stories of Andrew Ferguson, Deborah, Eve, Jack and London, five people of African descent who lived in this tumultuous time and place and whose stories are told through an award-winning online interactive resource created by the Museum of the American Revolution, called Finding Freedom. Their experiences will be placed into the larger context of the American Revolution and people of African descent within it. Attendees will see examples of the primary source documents that were used to piece together their stories, from Botetourt and Fairfax counties in Virginia to Monroe County, Indiana, and New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada, and will also get a sneak peek at exciting new documents in the museum’s collection that lift up the stories of Black and Native American Revolutionaries up the coast in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Whaley is an educator and history-lover who earned her bachelor’s degree in African American studies from Harvard University and her master’s in education from the University of Pennsylvania. She has worked in both art and history museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum, and loves the potential for objects, artifacts and primary source documents to enrich student learning experiences. She carries her love of history and for uncovering the stories of common people into her spare time as an avid genealogist researching her own family history and as programming chair and former president of Philadelphia’s African American Genealogy Group. As both a museum educator and as a genealogist, she has presented on television and in workshops and conferences both locally and nationally.

To receive an invitation for this virtual meeting or for further information about MPAAGHS, email mpaaghs.va@gmail.com or call 804/651-8753.