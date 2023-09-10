The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Deputy J. Cocho, Deputy L. Cox, Deputy H. Morgan and Deputy S. Mullane, who graduated from the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy on Aug. 31. All four deputies are assigned to the patrol division. The sheriff’s office also congratulated Morgan on her award for top academic achievement.

The Basic Law Enforcement Academy is conducted at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy and is 20 weeks of intense physical and mental training. Following this graduation, the new deputies will spend a minimum of 300 hours working with a field training officer, then after the successful completion of the field training program, they will obtain their certification as a Virginia law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Scott Moser stated, “I am very proud of these graduates. They chose to become public servants and are excited to begin serving the citizens of Caroline County. I, too, am excited to see their careers prosper and look forward to working with each of them.”