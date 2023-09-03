The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4488 recently held a school supply drive. Donations were delivered to Drew Middle School, Shirley Heim Middle School and Widewater Elementary School, and the Eagles also presented $300 checks to each school for future supplies needs. Eagles 4488 appreciates the generous donations they received, and give special thanks to Eagles member Kevin Sims, owner and driver of the No. 27 Dominion Late Model Stock car featured at their supply drive on Aug. 6, and Eagles members Dan Azzato, Tyler Grogg, Lizzy VanSumeren, Denine Grogg and helper Trace Grogg.