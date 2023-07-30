YOVASO clubs in Fredericksburg and Louisa County were among the 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet held July 15 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

REACH Homeschool Group received the Speaking Out and Saving Lives Award in recognition of its spirit and commitment for engaging students throughout the school year in a variety of creative programs and activities that encourage safe and responsible driving and traffic safety.

The homeschool group also received Outstanding Club Recognition. It had previously received the Club of the Year Award and continues to maintain the same high level of performance and best practices for peer-to-peer traffic safety programs.

Windsor Kanazawa of REACH Homeschool Group received the Youth Leadership Award for demonstrating exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to working on safe teen driving and youth traffic safety programs at the local and state level, and taking an active role with her school club, with YAC, and with the Summer Leadership Retreat.

Kim Ylisela of the homeschool group was named YOVASO Sponsor of the Year. The award is given in recognition of a teacher’s ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.

Louisa County High School was a four-year recipient of Outstanding Club Recognition. The Louisa YOVASO club also received the Impaired Driving Prevention Award in recognition of its outstanding programs and activities to encourage Zero Tolerance and to prevent impaired driving among teens.

Louisa County High School’s Sgt. Nathan Harris was named School Resource Officer of the Year in recognition of his ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.