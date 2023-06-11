Navy Musician 3rd Class Alexander Charles, assigned to Navy Band Southwest, a native of Fredericksburg, performs for a crowd at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California as a part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023. Fleet week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.
Fredericksburg native performs for a crowd at Downtown Disney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carmel School celebrated the end of the 2022–23 school year as the graduating class of nine seniors earned acceptances to further their st…
The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recognized seven members for their years of membership and service to the WCF at its May meeting.
Rappahannock Community College holds combined nurse pinning and health sciences commencement ceremony
Rappahannock Community College introduced 50 nurses and five paramedics to the community at commencement exercises on May 10 at Essex High School.
Area students in fourth through eighth grades presented their projects at the fourth annual Doug Carter Regional STEM Fair at the Ron Rosner YMCA.
Devils, who graduate in odd years, and Goats, who graduate in even years, vie to collect the most points for participation and wins.