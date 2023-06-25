Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian, a native of Fredericksburg, serves as a mass communication specialist aboard USS America, an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.

Bakerian graduated from Riverbend High School in 2017 and joined the Navy three years ago. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to travel,” said Bakerian. “My grandpa was a Seabee in WWII, and I wanted to experience what he did, so I joined the Navy for him as well.”

Bakerian serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces.

“I am proud of being qualified on almost all the crew serve and armed watches,” said Bakerian. “I’ve also served as a watch commander for our alpha section import security force.”

As Bakerian and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I have a steady job, I get to explore the world, and I get to make bonds that are not possible outside of the Navy,” said Bakerian. “It also means I get to honor my grandfather.”

Bakerian is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom Ilene Terrell,” added Bakerian. “My mom is one of the strongest people I know. She has been through everything possible, and she taught me all my morals and values. She served as an army doctor, and she influenced my decision to join the military.”