Petty Officer 3rd Class James Munoz, a native of Fredericksburg, is serving aboard USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Munoz, a 2019 graduate of Chancellor High School, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I didn’t have a lot of experience in the workforce,” said Munoz. “I thought that the Navy could get me a stable income, tools to become a better leader and more experience in a skilled trade.”

Jason Dunham is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. It is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Jason Dunham. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

Serving in the Navy means Munoz is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy sets an example of peace and diplomacy amongst other nations,” said Munoz.

Munoz has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment was choosing my rate as a gas turbine systems technician electrical,” said Munoz. “I’m proud of what I do, whether it be troubleshooting equipment or leading a work center.”

As Munoz and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is something to be proud of,” said Munoz. “I’m the first in my family to serve in the U.S. Navy. I take pride in everything I do.”