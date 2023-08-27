Students were welcomed back to Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania County on Monday for the fall semester’s first day of classes.

Corinne Snyder and her son, Noah Snyder, 1, started classes on Monday morning. Corinne took a 10-year break from school while having children but has started back this week.

Germanna staff member Ann Lyons (right) points out the building for Olivia Sherwood’s first class at GCC. Sherwood is a homeschooled student in Spotsylvania and an Early College student at Germanna.

Aniyah Carson, Madison Dean and Noel Gallaway (left to right) are all students at Massaponax High School and Early College students at Germanna. They started their first day at Germanna with math and English classes.

Students attend an anatomy class on Monday, the first morning of the fall 2023 semester, at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus.