Girl Scout Ambassador Briana Worcester from Stafford County’s Troop 3546 completed her Gold Award at Poet’s Walk, a local memory care facility. The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouts, comparable to the Scouts BSA Eagle Scout rank. It requires a minimum of 80 hours spent working on a sustainable solution to a problem in the community.

Worcester, always eager to participate in community service, found it hard to choose a singular issue. To help make her decision, she researched other Gold Award projects and reflected on her previous community service involvement. Worcester quickly realized that none of the undertakings related to geriatrics. Then she contemplated which area of geriatrics she felt most passionately about. She decided that memory care was where she wanted to focus her efforts.

After doing much research, Worcester learned that many seniors with ailments such as dementia still have access to their long-term memories, and sensory input is a wonderful trigger for them. That is when she decided to create memory boxes. The boxes are shoebox-sized and filled with items that trigger one or more of four main senses: touch, smell, sight and sound. There are 20 boxes, many of which have different themes, such as around the house, the arts, the military, travel, etc.

Additionally, Worcester made an informational flier with instructions and suggestions for families to create more personalized boxes for their loved ones. The fliers are available at Poet’s Walk and the Porter Branch of the Rappahannock Regional Library. In Worcester’s words, “I hope my donation helps the patients, their families and the staff of Poet’s Walk.”