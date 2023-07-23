It is practically impossible to recognize the history of each team and player with so many teams signed up to compete at the 2023 Commonwealth Games, but the Harrison Road Elementary School Running Club stands out. There are 115 children in the third through fifth grades who make up the club, and their dedication and a Sports Matter grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods have allowed them to compete in the Virginia Commonwealth Games.

Exercise, improved mental health, academic success and a bright future are all influenced by sports. Dick’s boastfully claims, “Sports have the power to change our perspectives, our character, and our communities for the better” on its Sports Matter website.

“At Dick’s, we believe sports matter, which is why we are committed to providing opportunities to youth sports programs like the Harrison Road Elementary School Running Club,” said Brent Digiacomo, the community marketing manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

David Fletcher, coach and PE teacher at Harrison Road Elementary School said, “We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to compete! Through the Dick’s Sporting Goods–Sports Matters grant support, our young athletes have been provided with an opportunity to chase their dreams, learn invaluable life lessons and create memories that will forever inspire them. Thank you to Dick’s Sporting Goods for believing in our students and making a profound difference in their lives.”

“I think it’s amazing. I’m going to try my hardest at the track meet,” remarked running club member Reese Colantuoni.

The Virginia Commonwealth Games main games weekend kicked off at Liberty University on Friday with opening ceremonies, where the team marched in with other participants from across the state. The Commonwealth Games is the largest multi-sport festival in Virginia and is expecting 10,000 participants competing in more than 35 sports.

More information about the games is available at commonwealthgames.org.