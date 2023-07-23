The members of the Board of Directors of the Young Marines, a national youth organization headquartered in Dumfries, voted board member Howard Snow, a retired Marine Corps officer and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, as vice chair of the board.

“Now, more than ever in our organization’s 64-year history, the Young Marines program is critical to the development of core values in our youth,” said Lt. Col. Snow. “The youth of today are receiving so many mixed messages on social media that they aren’t sure what to believe. The Young Marines program provides a consistent opportunity for mentorship and many leadership opportunities which help our youth become productive, hard-working Americans. Assisting these young people in their life journey is an honor for me.”

Snow is a retired lieutenant colonel with the Marine Corps. He currently acts as a Business to Government consultant and moderates contracting forums. He is also a Fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Infrastructure Protection and Homeland Security and writes on national and international business opportunities. Snow has more than 42 years of military, business and federal government experience.

“We are grateful to Lt. Col. Snow for his dedication and willingness to serve in an enhanced leadership role on our board of directors,” said retired Marine Corps Col. William P. Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “Combining his military and private sector leadership and management experience is critical to our organization at this time.”

Snow has resided in Stafford County for more than 20 years. He is currently enrolled in a doctoral program; he holds a Master of Science in Education and a bachelor’s degree in business.

For more information about Young Marines, visit youngmarines.org.