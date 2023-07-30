The King George community recently participated in a ribbon cutting at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park. Members of the community and county officials came together to witness the dedication of a long-awaited and much-needed pavilion at the park. Also, the King George Garden Club presented two new benches that were installed at the park in commemoration of the club’s 30th anniversary. Close to 40 community members were present, including Cedell Brooks Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, and several members of the King George County Board of Supervisors. Speakers included Chris Clarke, director of Parks & Recreation, Linda Kline, president of the King George Garden Club, Roger Kniceley of the Parks and Recreation advisory committee, and Supervisor Cathy Binder. They spoke about the history of the park and the garden club, what’s presently happening and about plans for the future.