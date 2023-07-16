The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Board, and members, are committed to helping fellow first responders, here and abroad.

The board unanimously voted to donate a retired from service 2001 Ford Explorer EMS Duty Officer car to US Ambulances for Ukraine, an Illinois-based group sending used American ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine. Retired and aged equipment is proving invaluable across the world as temporary vehicles to replace emergency vehicles that were destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The vehicle was transferred in June to a US Ambulances for Ukraine’s storage location wherein it received some additional supplies before being shipped to Europe and eventually driven into Ukraine and turned over to Ukrainian first responders.

“This was a very unique opportunity for our organization to support our brothers and sisters in the fire and rescue service in the Ukraine.” LOWVFR Rescue Chief Rick Hooper said. “While in the U.S. this apparatus is now used primarily as an operational reserve response unit, with a few updates and added equipment from US Ambulances for Ukraine this vehicle may still have life as a workable unit and signals that LOWVFR has not forgotten our fellow first responders, their loved ones and their community.”

This vehicle will be part of a larger shipment of fire engines and ambulances from the United States that will be sent over this summer. To date, US Ambulances for Ukraine has 38 ambulances and six fire engines operating in Ukraine. The vehicles have been delivered to front line military units, fire departments, NGOs, hospitals and other Ukrainian entities in need of these lifesaving vehicles.

US Ambulances for Ukraine has partnered with UA Resistance Foundation, a 501©(3) based out of Chicago, Illinois, focused on bringing lifesaving humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Together both groups, working in coordination with the Ukrainian government in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Consulate in Chicago have successfully delivered multiple shipments of aid and emergency vehicles since March of 2022. For more information about US Ambulances for Ukraine, check out their Twitter feed @ambulancesU while more information about UA Resistance Foundation may be found at their website, uaresistance.org.

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 898 calls for service in 2022 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.