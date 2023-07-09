Louisa County Public Schools was one of seven schools state-wide to receive an Innovative Practice Award from the Virginia Board of Education. The recognitions are part of the board’s Exemplar Performance Awards program and are based on performance and practices during 2021–22 and prior school years. Louisa County Public Schools was recognized for teacher recruitment efforts, which includes an Instructional Assistant-to-Teacher pipeline, as well as its Little Lions Learning Lab, which allows high school education students to get hands-on experience at an on-campus prekindergarten learning center. A complete list of divisions and schools earning 2023 Board of Education Exemplary Performance Awards is available on the Virginia Department of Education website.