Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a Virginia-based nonprofit that grants the wishes of local children diagnosed with critical medical conditions, has a tremendous need for volunteers and will hold a virtual volunteer training session on Saturday.

During this virtual session, potential volunteers will learn more about the organization, including how wish teams work together to change the lives of local children.

Make-a-Wish volunteers must be at least 21 years old, pass a background check and attend a training session.

Currently, there are more than 300 children waiting for wishes in the area, and having trained wish granter volunteers is a critical component to creating an amazing wish experience for each child. The organization currently has about 127 volunteers in the community and estimates that it needs about 40 new volunteers to expeditiously grant an amazing wish for each child waiting.

For more information and to register, visit va.wish.org/volunteer; or contact volunteer coordinator Jenna Peterson at jpeterson@va.wish.org or 804/217-9474.