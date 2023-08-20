For the second year, Master Gardener Laurie Clarkston and fellow Master Gardeners will host a flower show at the Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. This event is the conclusion of the Pollinator Week kickoff event held in June to encourage children to grow flowers this summer. Master Gardeners will be in the library’s Theater Room on Tuesday, 2–7:30 p.m., to receive your flower in a jar or vase of water. Entries will be categorized and displayed. Ribbons will be awarded on Wednesday. More information on flower entry rules may be found at mgacra.org/crrl-flower-showpollinator-week.html.