Spc. Tadre Robe competed in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.
Robe is from Glen Burnie, Maryland.
Chief Musician Cory Parker performed with the U.S. Navy Band at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., for the annual Concert on the Avenue series playing popular songs and patriotic music to tell the Navy story.
Parker is from Bowling Green, Virginia.