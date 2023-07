Pfc. Mason G. Rega graduated from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, on July 14. Rega was selected as the Honor Graduate and Platoon Guide of 3042.

Rega is the son of Alycia Nicole Rega and Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Rega and the stepson of retired Marine Corps Master Sgt. Eric Bretz. He is a 2020 graduate of Colonial Forge High School.