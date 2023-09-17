Mary Washington Healthcare and Germanna Community College celebrated the success of their Earn While You Learn clinical education model and its continuing evolution with an event at Mary Washington Hospital.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the innovative approach during his State of the Commonwealth speech in January, calling nurses heroes.

MWHC and Germanna began the Earn While You Learn partnership to help address the nursing shortage during the pandemic. It allowed nursing students at Germanna to be paid as nursing assistants at Mary Washington Hospital as they worked with trained nurses to get more clinical experience.

The shortage hasn’t ended. A combination of nursing retirements and burnout has led to Germanna committing to doubling its number of nursing and related graduates in response to a critical need.

Patti Lisk, who recently retired as Germanna dean of nursing and health technologies, and Eileen Dohmann, who retired this year as senior vice president and CEO of nursing at MWHC, came up with the idea born of pandemic necessity. It’s been so successful that it’s become a fixture.

Lisk told the crowd, “It was the beginning of the pandemic and the Great Resignation. MWHC needed nurses at the bedside,” and nursing students needed income after losing other jobs due to businesses shutting down. She said the model boosts the confidence of students that they can do the job, and Dohmann said that with the expansion of the nursing assistant program, MWHC has ensured itself access to a more experienced and consistent workforce at a time when experienced RNs are hard to come by.

April Morgan, Germanna associate dean of nursing said, “MWHC wanted to celebrate our work in redesigning the clinical experience.”

Morgan said the evolving approach involves creating designated education units where experienced nurses work with Germanna nursing students at various stages of training. “For instance,” she said, “one unit may take second- and third-semester RN students while another unit specializes in first- and second-semester students. This work stemmed from lessons learned from our nationally recognized Earn While You Learn initiative.”