Naval Support Activity South Potomac welcomed its seventh commanding officer at a ceremony at the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren Parade Field on June 1. The command bid farewell to Capt. Todd Copeland and welcomed Capt. David J. Wilson Jr.

Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. “He expertly managed community outreach in two states, two counties, and four municipalities. He worked tirelessly to improve the effectiveness of interactions and communications between the military and local governments,” Lacore remarked.

Mayor Robin Schick from the town of Colonial Beach presented Copeland with a gift, thanking him for the strong relationship between NSA South Potomac and the community. She also presented a gift to Capt. Wilson to welcome him to the community, including a golf cart rental so he can properly explore the town.

At Copeland’s request, the ceremony’s traditional “side boys” included two sailors, two police officers and two firefighters from NSASP, a reflection of the command’s mission. When Copeland took the stage, he recognized and shared appreciation for the service-oriented personnel of NSASP.

Copeland extended thanks to his sailors, command master chief and executive officer, and for his last act as a commanding officer, presented an Impact Award, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Culinary Specialist Second Class Jonathan Richardson, who responded on his own on Christmas Day 2022 to a major water leak at Dahlgren School and assisted in clean-up of the facility and coordination of multiple temporary classrooms while repairs are made.

Capt. David J. Wilson Jr. was then installed as the new NSASP commanding officer. After thanking his wife, children, parents and sister who were in attendance, he thanked Capt. Copeland for “the best turnover I’ve had in 24 years in the Navy.”

He then thanked his new command for their warm welcome. “Everyone I met with throughout turnover seems to really like it here and is dedicated to the installation. I got the feeling that this close-knit group resembles a family and that’s pretty cool. I want to keep that going and build on the strong foundation that you have all laid here.”