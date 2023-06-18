Navy Musician 2nd Class Erin Paxton, assigned to Navy Band Southwest and a native of Fredericksburg, performs for a crowd at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, as a part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.