An opening ceremony was held at the New Bridge Fire & Rescue Station (Station 8) on June 1. The ceremony provided an opportunity for county officials to thank those integral in bringing the station to fruition, including the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, previous members of the board, the Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services, Loudin Building Systems, BlueScope Construction and county staff.

Following remarks, two fire station traditions were observed. The first was a fire hose uncoupling, similar to a ribbon cutting. The second was manually pushing a fire truck and ambulance into the bay as past firefighters had to push horse-drawn vehicles into their stations.

The New Bridge Fire & Rescue Station is the first fire and rescue station in Louisa County to be built with county funds—reflecting the county’s ongoing commitment to public safety. Helping to expediate the construction and reflecting collaboration between government and the community, the Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services raised $100,000 to contribute to the building. The foundation’s “Buy a Brick, Save a Life” program continues to fundraise for station equipment, and the first phase of the station’s brick patio with donor messages is complete.

The station will not only improve service and reduce response times around Lake Anna, but the service distribution will improve related emergency services across the county.

For more information on the Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services, visit newbridgerescue.com.