Members of Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. donated 38 shoeboxes to the Jared Box Project at Mary Washington Hospital. These boxes were full of coloring books, crayons, books, dolls, cars and trucks and various other toys, depending on the age range of the recipient. Items were generously donated by members, and then the boxes were filled appropriately for children of various ages. The boxes were given to Jared Box volunteer Tammi and student volunteer Marion at Mary Washington Hospital on July 28. The mission of the Jared Box Project is to entertain and put a smile on the faces of children in the hospital, be it infants, toddlers, elementary school children or teens. The project was started in 2001 by the children of Our Lady of Victory School in State College, Pennsylvania, to honor their classmate and friend Jared who battled cancer with courage and faith. Jared always shared his toys with other children while he was in the hospital. Since then, hospitals all over the country participate in this endeavor.