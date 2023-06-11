Robert Sollom and his son, Hugh, help the North Stafford Rotary Club place flags at the Stafford County Courthouse for Memorial Day. The flags will be up until Flag Day, which is Wednesday.
North Stafford Rotary Club places flags at court house
- PROVIDED
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carmel School celebrated the end of the 2022–23 school year as the graduating class of nine seniors earned acceptances to further their st…
The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recognized seven members for their years of membership and service to the WCF at its May meeting.
Rappahannock Community College holds combined nurse pinning and health sciences commencement ceremony
Rappahannock Community College introduced 50 nurses and five paramedics to the community at commencement exercises on May 10 at Essex High School.
Area students in fourth through eighth grades presented their projects at the fourth annual Doug Carter Regional STEM Fair at the Ron Rosner YMCA.
Devils, who graduate in odd years, and Goats, who graduate in even years, vie to collect the most points for participation and wins.