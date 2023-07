The North Stafford Rotary’s induction ceremony was held at Vinnie’s in North Stafford where Andrea Hornung was pinned as the president for the 2023–24 fiscal year. In return she pinned her board of directors for the same period. Bob Sollom and Roberta Schreiber were both honored with certificates thanking them for their willingness to serve. Roberta’s included a special thank you for allowing the Rotary to store its property in her basement, while Bob’s included a bright pair of socks.