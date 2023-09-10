Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, left, recently visited the North Stafford Rotary to advise them of the new projects the Stafford County government will be starting soon. One will impact the Enon Road access to Route 1, and the other will address the problem with traffic on Garrisonville Road. In order to attempt to alleviate some of the problems with the Stafford County Schools, supervisors have allotted a grant to the school board which it may use however it sees fit. The Rotarians were pleased to welcome Vanuch to their meeting and regarded her as well versed in the problems that Stafford citizens experience.