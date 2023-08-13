North Stafford Rotary has introduced its board of directors for 2023–24. Bill Hughes is sergeant-at-arms; Tracy McPeck is president nominee; Tisha Johnson–Crump is president-elect; Andrea Hornung is president; T.J. Walding is treasurer and membership; and Kent Walding is foundation.
North Stafford Rotary introduces board of directors 2023-24
