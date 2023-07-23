The Northern Neck officially launched the Northern Neck National Heritage Area with a celebration at Stratford Hall, on July 17, more than two decades after the Northern Neck Planning District Commission—working with numerous stakeholders, elected representatives and the National Park Service—began the effort to earn National Heritage Area designation for the region.

A National Heritage Area, said the Northern Neck Planning District Commission’s Executive Director Jerry W. Davis, defines “‘places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally-important landscape.’ That perfectly describes the Northern Neck.”

Erik S. Kreusch, National Heritage Area coordinator at the Northeast Regional Office of the National Park Service in Philadelphia, addressed the next step in the process. “We have three years to develop a management plan,” said Kreusch. Its goal is to make the organization sustainable to allow the Northern Neck National Heritage Area to honor the history of the Northern Neck, engage museums, the community and the region’s tribes to tell their stories. All this “aligns very much with the mission of the National Park Service,” he added.

Elizabeth S. Vehmeyer, assistant coordinator for the National Heritage Area program at the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., explained that although the first National Heritage Area was designated in 1984, and today there are 62 of them in 36 states, the Northern Neck became one in January, along with the establishment of a system of National Heritage Areas across the country. “NHAs are grassroots efforts,” Vehmeyer said, “community-driven public-private partnerships that support, preserve, promote and celebrate our nation’s history, its cultures, its peoples and places. They are partners with the National Park Service.” A National Heritage Area does not create ownership by the federal government, she added, the way a national park would. “NHAs are administered locally, making your participation and your voice in this process welcome and essential for the success of the National Heritage Area,” she said.

After welcoming remarks by James M. Long, chairman of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission; Darryl E. Fisher, chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors; and Karen L. Daly, president of Stratford Hall, the speakers thanked the numerous groups and individuals who made earning the NHA designation possible. Among the key figures who contributed to the effort were the late Congresswoman Joann Davis, who in 2001 invited the National Park Service to begin working with the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, and the late Paul Reber, executive director at Stratford Hall and chairman of the Northern Neck Tourism Commission. “Paul and I made many a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with our Congressional representatives and Congressional staffs during the feasibility study process,” said Davis.

Davis also expressed appreciation for the assistance of former state delegate and Secretary of National Resources Tayloe Murphy, Virginia Tourism Corporation President Alisa Bailey, Sens. George Allen, John Warner, Jim Webb, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Rep. Rob Wittman, who spoke in favor of the National Heritage Area Act bill on the House Floor in December 2022. Also, Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe and Lisa Hull, coordinator of the Northern Neck Tourism Commission.

The celebration itself at Stratford Hall was a reflection of the public-private partnership that has begun. Aside from Daly, who made the Great House and East Garden of Stratford Hall available for the gathering, it included the participation of Brian Oliff and his staff from Angelo’s in Montross, musicians Pam and Bill Gurley, Ingleside Winery (sponsored by All Points Broadband), Commonwealth Florist in Warsaw, and Clements Tent Rentals in Warsaw.

The Northern Neck Tourism Commission has been assigned as the local coordinating entity for the Northern Neck NHA. It will first work with the National Park Service on the preparation of a management plan for the Northern Neck National Heritage Area. The plan will define the purpose, mission and operations of the NHA. Current members of the Northern Neck Tourism Commission by organization are A.T. Johnson High School Museum, Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast, Belle Isle State Park, Caledon State Park, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, Historic Christ Church, Holley Graded School, James Monroe Birthplace, King George Economic Development & Tourism, Menokin, Northern Neck Farm Museum, Northern Neck Land Conservancy, Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society, Northern Neck Planning District Commission (chair), Omega Protein, Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Rappahannock Tribe, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, Stratford Hall, The Tides Inn and Westmoreland State Park.