Old Dominion Humane Society, a safe haven for dogs that are unwanted, surrendered, neglected, mistreated and rescued from hoarding situations, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and throughout the year. Begun in 2013 by founder Chrissy Blake, the nonprofit organization has placed about 6,500 rescue dogs in forever homes.

From its beginnings with only a couple of volunteers, ODHS currently has 300 dedicated volunteers. Its Fredericksburg facility was originally housed on one side of its present site and has currently expanded to include the entire building, more than doubling it in size.

“There are so many dogs that need homes and foster families, and we strive on a daily basis to place dogs with caring families,” said Blake. “Old Dominion takes dogs from high-kill shelters and cares for them here until they’re adopted. Our organization is entirely volunteer-based, and everyone works hard to nurture the dogs, bring them to events to meet potential adopters, make sure they get exercise with fun activities like our Sunday hikes for the public and keep the kennels and center clean and comfortable for them. Everybody puts their hearts into caring for the dogs, and it’s been a work of love for the past decade.”

ODHS has helped in high-profile rescue cases, as well as in hundreds of circumstances where it has been a lifeline for dogs. Last year, a U.S. District Court judge ordered the laboratory animal supply company, Envigo, a breeding facility in Cumberland County, to surrender approximately 4,000 beagles to the Humane Society of the U.S. The organization worked to place the dogs into homes.

The judge’s order facilitated the largest impoundment of dogs from a laboratory animal breeding compound in the 57-year history of the Animal Welfare Act (initially passed in 1966 as the Laboratory Animal Welfare Act).

ODHS opened its doors to some of the surrendered beagles, providing them with the care and love they needed. Not long after arriving at ODHS, each of the dogs was adopted and are living with their forever families.

In a hoarding case in Richmond last year, officials found 55 animals, including many dogs, in a home they said “just wasn’t safe for anybody.” ODHS rescued several dogs from the case that were eventually adopted.

To help ODHS celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the organization is asking the public to consider donating items to help care for the dogs. Items that would greatly help in the mission of providing well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education include dog beds, blankets (no bigger than twin size), bleach, bones, canned pumpkin, chicken broth, crates, elderberry syrup, flea and tick prevention, food, heating pads, hooves, Benebones and Kongs, laundry detergent, leashes, Lysol wipes, martingale collars (size small and extra small), paper towels, peanut butter, printer ink, printer paper, puppy feeding tube kits, puppy pads, slow feeder bowls, towels, Ultimates Overland red dog food, Weruva canned dog food and 20–30 mL syringes.

The items can be shipped or dropped off at 3602 Lafayette Blvd.

The donation of time is invaluable, and there are many volunteer opportunities for everyone. After completing an orientation, individuals are able to come and go as they please. It’s easy to volunteer at ODHS. It’s always busy, and volunteers can jump right in and help as little or as much as they like. Volunteers can:

Walk dogs—Individuals must be 15 years and older.

Adoption center—Daily tasks include laundry, cleaning crates and kennels, filling peanut butter bones, cuddling the dogs, mopping, sweeping and more.

Transport team—Dogs have to be brought to and from veterinary appointments, picked up from shelters and dropped off to fosters.

Doggy field trips—Take a dog out for the day and go downtown for ice cream, stroll the canal path or set out on an invigorating hike.

Paperwork team—Many items must be scanned, emailed, filed and more.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Adoption events are Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m., Fridays from 6–8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon–4 p.m. Applications in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins. For more information about the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events and Puppy Parties, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.