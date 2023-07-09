Old Dominion Humane Society has lined up events to further its mission of helping animals in need find permanent, well-matched homes through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

ODHS hosts hikes with its resident rescue dogs led by knowledgeable and dedicated volunteers, and the public—adults and children—is invited to join in on the fun and exercise for both humans and four-legged friends.

Hikers meet at the ODHS center at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. Hikers wait at the door, and volunteers bring the dogs out and pair them with the hikers. ODHS volunteers lead the caravan to a trail located a short drive away. Hikers must be able to transport the dog in their car. ODHS volunteers lead the group on the trails.

No experience is necessary to go on the hikes, and the age to walk dogs is 16 and older. The dogs at ODHS range from puppies to adults to seniors, and there’s always a perfect match for all hikers.

The nonprofit organization will host bingo at Hard Times Café – Four Mile Fork, 10760 Patriot Highway, in the dining side on July 22 at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the ODHS’s rescue dogs.

While enjoying an evening of bingo, guests will help ODHS in its goal to decrease the number of animals needlessly euthanized by pulling dogs from high-kill shelters and rescuing them from situations, such as neglect and mistreatment. While everyone will be a winner because they’re helping the rescue dogs, bingo champs will receive prizes in place of cash since it’s a fundraiser. Daubers and extra games for grand prizes will be sold at the door.

There will be a chance to win great gift baskets with a raffle. Tickets for the raffle are three for $1, which guests can put toward any basket.

“We’re looking forward to having ODHS’s bingo fundraiser,” said Chrissy Blake, founder of the organization. “This is a great opportunity for people to go out and have a great time while helping ODHS in its mission to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.”

Bingo participants can pay at the door. With limited seating, guests are encouraged to get there early. Grab some food between 6 and 7 p.m., and the games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo cards are available for $8 for one pack or $25 for five packs. A pack includes 10 games.

ODHS adoption events are Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. by appointment only, and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Applications in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins.

For more information about the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.