The original sign at Potomac Elementary School was first established in the 1990s with the additional wing that was constructed at the school. Over the years the sign became difficult and sometimes dangerous to change.

In the fall of 2021, school counselor Robin Mitchell started the discussion of potentially replacing the old, outdated sign with a new digital sign that could be updated regularly and make it easier to get information out to the community. With Principal Melinda Brown and Jennifer Tharp and Marianne Donaldson of the Potomac PTA in agreement, the team began thinking of ways to fundraise for the sign that would be the first digital sign at the elementary level in King George County.

During the spring of 2022, the school raised half of the money needed through a spring carnival fundraiser. In the fall of 2022, the PTA, in conjunction with school staff and the community, raised the other half with a BoosterThon fun run for all students.

Potomac Elementary purchased the digital sign in October 2022. When the sign arrived in January, the process of acquiring architectural drawings, county permits and power began under the guidance and leadership of parent volunteer Matt Calvin. A donation from Guy and Dawn Booth in April enabled the building of the foundation and masonry that would hold the sign. Once the masonry was completed, the sign was installed, powered and configured in time for the last day of the 2022–23 school year.

King George County Schools Superintendent Jesse Boyd, Principal Brown, King George County School Board member Carrie Gonzalez, Calvin, the Booths, King George County Schools employees, school teachers and staff, PTA board members, students and families attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 23 to reveal the new sign.