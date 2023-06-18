Grymes Memorial School
Eighth graders Cami Asensios and Juliette Montas and sixth grader Sofi Asencios of Fredericksburg were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter at Grymes Memorial School.
Navy Musician 3rd Class Alexander Charles, a native of Fredericksburg, performs as a part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023.
The Wood family will host the 28th annual Purple Martin Field Day on June 24 at their farm in Louisa County.
Ensign Jayla Darby, a native of Stafford County, serves as an operations intelligence division officer aboard USS Shoup.
A roundup of Fredericksburg-area community meetings and events.
A program that helps area law enforcement officers identify domestic violence victims at high risk of homicide or serious injury will be more …
