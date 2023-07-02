Peninsulas EMS Council held its annual Regional EMS awards in May at Busch Gardens as part of EMS Day. The awards recognize outstanding achievements and notable work of individuals, agencies and organizations that provide emergency medical services in the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. Several Rappahannock Community College faculty and students won awards. RCC EMS adjunct instructor Phil Shahan won the Outstanding Prehospital Educator Award. Adjunct instructor Lewis Kerns won the award for Outstanding EMS Leadership. RCC dual enrollment student Joshua Craig received the award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior or GED Recipient. Regional award winners will compete in their respective categories for the Governor’s Awards in November.