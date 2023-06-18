The 2023 Rappahannock EMS Council’s Regional Awards ceremony was held June 8 at the John F. Fick III Conference Center in Fredericksburg. This year, the Rappahannock EMS Council presented awards to the following individuals and groups to recognize their dedication to the regional EMS system:

Excellence in EMS: Scott Chamberlin, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management.

Innovation in EMS: Inova Blood Donor Services, Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Outstanding EMS Leadership: Richard Cluff, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management

Outstanding EMS Agency: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.

Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children: Carolyn McGee, King George County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services

Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Susan Halpin, RN, Mary Washington Healthcare

Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Dr. Michael Jenks, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management

Outstanding Prehospital EMS Educator: Lisa Davis, Colonial Forge High School EMT program and Remington Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider: Jack Kelley, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher: Samantha Ashby, Fauquier Emergency Communications Center

Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior: Jordan Gaglio, Colonial Forge High School and Fredericksburg Rescue Squad

Rappahannock EMS Council is very proud of all award winners. The REMS region has some of the best providers and agencies in the commonwealth who serve with a high level of dedication and commitment to ensure the calls for assistance are answered efficiently each time.

Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2023 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the annual Virginia EMS Symposium, which will be held in Norfolk in November.