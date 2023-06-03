REC linemen successfully competed at the 19th annual Terex Gaff-n-Go Rodeo at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

The annual event provides linemen the opportunity to compete in a challenging environment and demonstrate their skills. The rodeo attracts the best line workers from the East Coast to compete in traditional line worker tasks, with up to 60 journeyman teams and individual apprentices from cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities and contractors.

A team of linemen from REC including Thomas Bailey of Hanover County and Alister Pollard and Addison Spicer of Caroline County were leaders in the Equipment Operators category. The team won second in the Digger Derrick-Excavator Obstacle, third in the Braceless Crossarm Change and third overall.

REC’s apprentice linemen were also at the top of their division.

In the CPR with A.E.D. category, Austin Lambert of Hanover County took second place. In the Bell Insulator Change, Matthew Kirby of Hanover County earned first, and Justin Perez of King George County earned fourth. For the Written Test, Colby Monroe and Andy Gray of Winchester took first and second place, respectively; Cameron Lewis of King George took third place and Blake Blackwell of Caroline took fourth.

In the Overall Apprentice division, Gray earned second place, Lambert earned third place, Lewis came in fourth, and Monroe came in fifth place.

The event also hosts the Gaff-n-Grill competition, which REC employees also compete in. This year, Kevin Ryan, of Bunker Hill, and William Wilfong, of Front Royal, won first place in the butts category and third place overall.