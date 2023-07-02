The recent Regency Pear Tree Blossom Pageant benefited Rikki’s Refuge; guests and contestants donated pet food, supplies and treats to the nonprofit. This year’s theme was Spring Fling, and contestants competed in photo, fashion modeling and formal wear. Miss Spotsylvania Regency Stephani Burton emceed the event. Regency Pear Tree Blossom title winners include: Title winners will spend their year participating in events, parades and volunteering. The Miss Spotsylvania Regency pageant will be held Nov. 25. For more information, visit regencypageants.com.
Regency Pageants of Virginia celebrates Pear Tree Blossom crowns
